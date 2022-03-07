03/07 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Steve Austin called out for a  WrestleMania segment, Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens for the Raw Tag Titles, Edge promo, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan face Queen Zelina and Carmella to earn a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Title match at WrestleMania, U.S. Champion Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Steve Austin called out for a WrestleMania segment, Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens for the Raw Tag Titles, Bron Breakker debuts, Edge promo, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan face Queen Zelina and Carmella to earn a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Title match at WrestleMania, and more (27:47)…

Click here to stream or download the March 7 WWE Raw audio review.

