What's happening...

03/07 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Steve Austin called out for a  WrestleMania segment, Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens for the Raw Tag Titles, Edge promo, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan face Queen Zelina and Carmella to earn a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Title match at WrestleMania, U.S. Champion Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match 

March 7, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Steve Austin called out for a  WrestleMania segment, Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens for the Raw Tag Titles, Bron Breakker debuts, Edge promo, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan face Queen Zelina and Carmella to earn a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Title match at WrestleMania, and more (27:47)…

Click here to stream or download the March 7 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.