WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for next week’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

-Solo Sikoa appears for the first time since Crown Jewel

Powell’s POV: WWE is playing up that Jimmy Uso cost LA Knight the WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center Evansville. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).