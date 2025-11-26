Becky Lynch says a former WWE main roster wrestler’s reputation for blacklisting women who slept with him or would not sleep with him

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Becky Lynch probably has a former WWE wrestler squirming today. During an appearance on the Something’s Burning with Bert Kreischer podcast, Lynch recalled being warned about a former main roster wrestler.

“I’m not going to name names, but there was a guy on the main roster who it was like, ‘Be careful, be careful,” Lynch said. “Because, one, he’ll try to sleep with you. If he sleeps with you, then he’ll blacklist you… And then if he tries to sleep with you and you don’t sleep with him, he’ll also blacklist you. So there was this, like, line that you had to walk, this tightrope.

“At one point, he got my number, and I remember being like [Lynch gasped] how do you walk this line… So there was always this thing of like, if you get into a relationship and things go south, they’re not going to fire the guy, they’re always going to fire the girl. So, it was a very scary, precarious thing.” The show featuring Lynch and Seth Rollins is available below or via Bert Kreischer’s YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Lynch’s statement set the internet on fire with fan speculation. No, I don’t know who the wrestler is, nor will I speculate. Well, at least not publicly. Hey, I’m human. Aside from dropping that blind item, Lynch and Rollins also spoke about their first meeting and how they became romantically involved. It’s a fun setting with Kreischer cooking while they all have a laid-back conversation.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)