Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Brian Kendrick vs. Sean Henderson vs. Dyln McKay in a three-way, Drew Gulak vs. Tim Donst, Dezmond Cole vs. Alec Price for the Limitless Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 11 matches from across four different recent indy shows.

West Coast Pro “Student Showcase” in Pacifica, California, on November 21, 2025 (free on YouTube)

I’ve seen a few events now from this small training center. I looked at the results and saw a lot of the names of students who have appeared in opening matches of the recent WCPW shows. The entire show is seven matches over just 80 minutes. I decided to check out the main event. The crowd was maybe 30-40; I see the show has just over 1,000 views in four days. We do have commentary.

Starboy Charlie vs. Carmelo Romeo. Charlie is a top-notch talent, and he’s spent a lot of this year in Japan. He carried his tag title with him to the ring. I haven’t seen Romeo before. He came out to some Latin music. He wore tinted red sunglasses, and he jawed at the fans. He’s a bit too thick around the middle for that name, though. Romeo stalled at the bell. They traded arm holds early on. Charlie hit an enzuigiri. Romeo dropped Charlie throat-first over the top rope and hit a Russian Leg Sweep and got a nearfall at 3:00. He mounted Charlie and hit some punches. Romeo hit a back suplex. Charlie hit a suplex at 6:00, and they were both down. Romeo hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Charlie hit a uranage and a standing corkscrew splash for the pin. Solid match.

Starboy Charlie defeated Carmelo Romeo at 8:37.

Sean Henderson Presents “Colby Corino Benefit Show – Destination Philadelphia” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Old Pine Community Center, on November 21, 2025 (IWTV)

This was a big gym, and a crowd of 80-100 looked really empty in this space. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. Corino had emergency neck surgery a couple of months ago; I watched several matches from a different benefit show for him a couple of weeks ago. Colby Corino and Jimmy Lloyd called most of the action; Drew Gulak replaced Lloyd for the main event. This was a 10-match show; I opted to watch the four with former WWE or current AEW talents. (I watched a few seconds of a battle royal where I didn’t recognize a person in there, and it looked like some ugly action.)

Drew Gulak vs. Tim Donst. I am unfamiliar with Donst; he’s a heavyset man who may be in his mid-30s. Watching him jog to the ring… I’m not impressed. Yep, cagematch.net shows he’s 38. (This is just match No. 7 of the year for him; the last year he had 10+ matches was 2019. These two have also teamed up seven times since 2007, but this was a first-ever singles match between them. Standing switches to open. Gulak tied him up on the mat and applied a hammerlock.

Donst hit some chops. He hit a clothesline to the back of the knee and wrapped the leg around the ring post at 6:30. He hit a guillotine leg drop and kept Gulak grounded. Donst hit an STO uranage at 10:30, and he tied up Gulak on the mat. Gulak went to a cross-armbreaker. Donst clotheslined them both over the top rope to the floor. The ref started counting! Drew got back in before the 10 count, but Donst did not. A highly skippable match.

Drew Gulak defeated Tim Donst via countout at 13:17.

Lucky 13, The Chad, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Austin Luke, Jackson Drake, and Terry Sequoyah. Lucky 13 was in a skit with Jim Duggan the next day for GCW. Intriguing to see AEW talent Yuta on one side and WWE Evolve champion Drake on the other team, and a commentator joked that Drake needs to check his contract to see if he can be in this match. Based on what the commentators said, Yuta was a surprise for this crowd, and they were thrilled to see him. I haven’t seen Sequoyah before; he has long blond hair and a decent physique. Yuta and Luke opened; they are roughly the same height and weight, and they tied up on the mat.

I just saw Luke have a really good match against Marcus Mathers. Wheeler hit a bodyslam and a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. Lucky 13 tagged in, so Jackson Drake got in. Chad and Terry got in, and they sped it up. Jackson hit a high back suplex on Chad at 4:30, and his heel team took control of The Chad. Luke hit a running penalty kick on Chad for a nearfall. Chad finally hit a moonsault at 8:00 and made the hot tag to Yuta. Wheeler hit a top-rope flying elbow, and he battled Drake! Jackson kicked him in the head.

Yuta hit an Olympic Slam, and they were both down. Lucky 13 got in and battled Sequoyah. Jackson hit a Lumbar Check-style move to Lucky 13’s ribs. Chad hit a top-rope corkscrew dive to the floor. Terry hit a Sasuke Special to the floor! nice. In the ring, Lucky 13 hit a flipping DDT on Austin Luke. Yuta hit a running knee and scored the pin on Luke. That was a good showing; I was impressed with Sequoyah in my first time seeing him.

Lucky 13, The Chad, and Wheeler Yuta defeated Austin Luke, Jackson Drake, and Terry Sequoyah at 10:57.

Brian Kendrick vs. Sean Henderson vs. Dyln McKay in a three-way. This was the co-main event. So yes, I’m watching this one for Kendrick, and the crowd was surprised to see him, too. McKay used to team with Marcus Mathers before Mathers’ indy career exploded. (Mathers and McKay had at least two MLW TV matches together.) Sean is really undersized, and I admittedly have never gotten into his matches. “Just like a booker to put himself in with the top guy,” a commentator accurately said. Everyone went for rollups at the bell. Kendrick hit a leg lariat on Sean for a nearfall at 2:00.

McKay hit a double missile dropkick, then a standing moonsault on Sean for a nearfall and a tornado DDT on Kendrick. Dyln hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor on both opponents. In the ring, Dyln missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press. Kendrick immediately applied a choke on the mat, and I initially thought Dyln had tapped out, but Sean made the save. Dyln hit a twisting suplex into the corner on Sean at 5:00. Kendrick hit the Sliced Bread out of the corner to pin McKay. That was fast-paced and deeply satisfying for the time given. The commentators agreed that Kendrick “hasn’t lost a step.”

Brian Kendrick defeated Dyln McKay and Sean Henderson in a three-way at 5:22.

Donovan Dijak vs. Jimmy Lloyd. This was the main event. Dijak wore his MLW Tag Team Title, and he carried two other belts in his hands. Dijak hit his Mafia Kick at the bell for a nearfall! He set up for a chokeslam, but Jimmy escaped and got a rollup. Jimmy hit two superkicks, then a dive through the ropes onto Dijak. They brawled at ringside and through the crowd. Dijak whipped Lloyd into a fan seated at ringside; I’m sure he was a plant. They got back into the ring at 3:00, with Dijak fully in charge. He tossed Lloyd across the ring and got a nearfall.

Lloyd fired up and hit some punches, but Dijak hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 6:00. Colby talked about how his neck became compressed from landing on it so many times. Dijak hit a superkick; Lloyd hit a superkick; Dijak hit his discus Mafia Kick for a believable nearfall. Lloyd hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 7:30. He missed a moonsault and crashed on his stomach. Dijak got a chair and brought it into the ring; he swung, but it ricocheted off the top rope and into his face.

Lloyd tried a second-rope Canadian Destroyer, but it failed ugly. They kept going, and Jimmy hit a DVD onto the folded chair for a nearfall. Dijak chokeslammed Lloyd across an open chair for a believable nearfall at 10:00, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Dijak missed a top-rope moonsault, and he too crashed face-first to the mat. Jimmy got a chair and threw it into the ring. He threw a trash can in, too. He put it over Dijak’s head and hit it with the chair. He then cracked the garbage can over Dijak’s head. Dijak hit a superkick, then a DVD across the garbage can, then a chokeslam onto the garbage can, then the Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) for the pin. Heckuva finish.

Donovan Dijak defeated Jimmy Lloyd at 12:17.

Freelance Wrestling “The Ring” in Chicago, Illinois, on November 20, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a tavern; Freelance does most of their shows at the far more attractive Logan Square Auditorium. This is always a party atmosphere, and it’s packed with maybe 300 standing fans. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see, although the TVs in the background are a bit distracting.

Shazza McKenzie vs. Regan Lydale. Regan is close to 6’0″ and is probably six or so inches taller than Shazza. They shook hands at the bell and locked up. Regan sat Shazza on the top turnbuckle and mockingly patted the top of her head. She dropped Shazza with a shoulder tackle, then a spinning leg lariat in the corner and a pump kick to the chest for a nearfall at 2:00! Shazza began kicking at the left leg, and she twisted the knee as they fought on the mat. Shazza hit a fisherman’s suplex and tied up Regan’s legs. She hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 3:30.

Shazza applied an STF, but Regan reached the ropes. She hit some roundhouse kicks as Regan was tied in the ropes. Regan fired back with a pump kick to the sternum that sent Shazza flying, and she hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 6:00. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Regan hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall, but was selling the pain in her leg. Shazza hit a running knee in the corner for a nearfall. Regan hit a Pounce for a nearfall at 8:00. Shazza got a jackknife cover rollup for the clean pin. Good action.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Regan Lydale at 8:45.

Chico Suave vs. Kevin Ku for the Freelance Legacy Title. Suave is a short luchador and a bit heavy, and he’s popular here. Ku, of course, came out to The Cranberries’ “Zombie” with the crowd singing along. The crowd wanted them to hug; Suave opened his arms for one, but Ku avoided it. Humorous. Kevin immediately tied up the left wrist; he’s a lot taller than Chico, by far more than I had expected. Chico hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. He dropkicked Ku, who fell to the floor. Ku hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes at 3:00, and he took control. They fought on the floor, with Ku hitting some loud chops.

Kevin repeatedly kicked at Chico and kept him grounded. He chopped Chico’s knee! He hit some European Uppercuts. Suave fired back with an Os Cutter and a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 7:30. Kevin hit a dropkick into the corner and a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Ku dropped him with a spin kick to the thigh at 10:00, and he locked in an abdominal stretch. Chico hit an Angle Slam for the pin. Decent action; the crowd here loves their hometown guy, Suave, but Ku goes over in any other promotion in the country. They hugged afterwards.

Chico Suave defeated Kevin Ku to retain the Freelance Legacy Title at 11:29.

Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams for the Freelance Tag Team Titles. This was the main event. I’ve seen S&S compete here in Chicago, plus in Massachusetts, North Carolina, and the state of Washington in the past month; they are road warriors. Matthews and Williams opened. Travis hit a dropkick and got a rollup for a nearfall. Judas and Bang entered; S&S hit stereo dropkicks on Bang for a nearfall at 2:30. S&S hit a team sideslam on Matthews for a nearfall. Bang and Matthews began working over Travis’ left elbow in their corner. They flipped off the top rope, and both crashed to the mat at 8:00.

Judas finally got the hot tag, and he hit some back elbows and clotheslines. He hit a spinning brainbuster for a nearfall on Bang. S&S hit a team powerbomb on Bang for a nearfall. Bang hit a handspring-double back elbow. Matthews got in and unloaded some quick kicks on Judas at 10:30, then a half-nelson suplex and a rolling cannonball in the corner. August tied Judas in an Octopus Stretch, so Williams applied one, too! They let go of the holds and traded forearm strikes. Travis hit his handspring-back-clothesline on Bang, and suddenly everyone was down at 12:30, and we got a “Freelance Wrestling!” chant. Matthews hit a DDT on Williams. S&S hit stereo German Suplexes, so Bang and Matthews hit stereo German Suplexes, then another.

Judas tried to tag out, but Travis was pulled off the apron. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor on one side while Matthews hit a flip dive on the other side of the ring at 15:00. In the ring, B&M hit their team doublestomps to Icarus’ back for a nearfall. Williams hit a DDT and a spinning brainbuster on Bang! He hit a German Suplex! Williams hit his misdirection dive through the ropes. In the ring, Judas hit a senton, and Travis hit a brainbuster. Judas hit a frog splash for a nearfall, and everyone was down again at 17:30. Bang and Williams traded rollups. Matthews hit a Cave-In doublestomp to Travis’ chest. Bang hit a jumping knee on Travis; Travis hit a running knee. Bang hit a low blow on Williams! They hit the Spears Tower, and Bang pinned Travis. The crowd loudly booed the outcome. A stellar indy-style tag match.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Travis Williams and Judas Icarus to retain the Freelance Wrestling Tag Team Titles at 20:04.

Limitless Wrestling “Queen City Showdown, Night One” in Bangor, Maine, on November 14, 2025 (IWTV)

This was held at an indoor convention/flea market on the floor of a small arena; there are numerous tables set up in the background for people to sell baseball cards, toys, etc. The crowd seated by the ring was fairly small; maybe 80 are watching. The ring also feels small, and the hard camera was clearly in the upper deck of this arena, giving us a look down on the ring. This was a seven-match show, and I didn’t recognize any of the names in the second and third matches that I opted to skip, so I presume this event features a lot of their trainees.

“The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. Aiden Aggro and J-Heru. The Boys are so young but clearly so talented; it makes me think of when I was watching a teenage kid named Chas Betts in Minnesota (who went on to become Chad Gable). Aggro just turned babyface here, so the Boys are heels tonight. Aggro and Ortiz opened. Vecchio battled J-Heru, with J-Heru hitting a dropkick and a bodyslam. (I don’t think I’ve seen J-Heru as a babyface before!) They hit some quick team moves with Aggro getting a nearfall on Vecchio at 4:00.

Ortiz jumped in the ring and attacked J-Heru from behind, then he tripped J-Heru and beat him up on the floor, and threw him back in, where Vecchio stomped on him. The Boys worked over J-Heru for several minutes until Aggro got a hot tag at 8:00 and hit a dropkick. Aggro leapt off the second rope and hit a double DDT for a nearfall. Suddenly, Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene came out of the back and argued with Aggro and J-Heru. The distraction allowed Vecchio to roll up J-Heru for the flash pin out of nowhere. Standard tag match.

Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio defeated J-Hero and Aiden Aggro at 9:19.

Channing Thomas (w/Anthony Greene) vs. Devious Cass. Cass is the talented 18-year-old whom I’ve suddenly seen multiple times in the past two months. An intense lockup to open. Cass knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and he hit a bodyslam. Thomas took control and kept Cass grounded. He hit a DDT for a nearfall at 4:30. Cass fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 6:30. Channing swung a chair, but it ricocheted off the top rope and onto his head. Cass hit a fadeaway stunner from the corner for a nearfall. Channing hit a jumping piledriver for the pin. Good action for the time given.

Channing Thomas defeated Devious Cass at 8:26.

Dezmond Cole vs. Alec Price for the Limitless Title. This was the main event and the reason to tune in. An intense lockup to open. Dezmond hit a dropkick at 1:30, then a huracanrana that sent Alec to the floor. Price hit a DDT onto the ring apron. In the ring, he hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall, and he stomped on the champ. Price hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30, and he kept Cole grounded in a headlock. Cole finally hit a suplex at 6:30 and was fired up. Cole hit a Michinoku Driver and a rolling guillotine leg drop for a nearfall.

Cole hit a Helluva Kick. Price hit a half-nelson suplex. Cole hit a hard spin kick to the head at 8:30. Price hit a Frankensteiner, then a dive through the ropes and crashed hard onto Cole. (Quite a dive in front of a crowd this small!) Price hit a frog splash in the ring for a nearfall. Price went for his Surprise Kick, but Cole avoided it. Price nailed a superkick. Cole hit a Lionsault Press, then a Helluva Kick. He kicked Price in the face and hit a German Suplex out of the corner, then a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Wow, those two worked hard.

Dezmond Cole defeated Alec Price to retain the Limitless Title at 10:49.

* Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene hit the ring and attacked both Cole and Price. J-Heru and Aggro ran to the ring to make the save. Thomas and Greene scampered to the back.

Final Thoughts: The Bang and Matthews vs. Sinner & Saint tag match was really good and definitely the best of these eleven matches. Cole-Price was really good for second, and Dijak-Jimmy Lloyd was good for third. Despite always being so much taller and thicker, Dijak always makes his opponent shine. I’m still stunned WWE couldn’t figure out how to use him better.

I saw a few more ‘misses’ here than usual. The Gulak match didn’t do anything for me. Some shorter matches, which is fine, but really only those top three I mentioned really stood out of these 11 matches.