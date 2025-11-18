WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Survivor Series go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The men’s WarGames advantage match

-Gunther vs. TBD (Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed winner) in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” quarterfinal match

-Solo Sikoa vs. TBD (Penta vs. Finn Balor winner) in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” quarterfinal match

Powell’s POV: The winner of the 16-man tournament will face Cena in his final match on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event from Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena. Rusev, Sheamus, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Gunther, and Solo Sikoa won opening round matches. The final opening round matches with Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed, and Penta vs. Finn Balor will be held on Friday’s Smackdown.

No specifics were announced for the men's WarGames advantage match. Monday's Raw will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center.