NXT TV Gold Rush week one, last week’s NXT grade, Taiyo Kea, Buggy Nova, Koichiro Kimura

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The show features Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee in a Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT is also taping next week’s Gold Rush night two show tonight in New York. Dot Net’s Don Murphy is attending tonight’s show, so we hope to have live spoiler updates during the taping.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Taiyo Kea (Maunakea Mossman) is 50.

-Buggy Nova (Natalie Osman) is 36. She also worked as Skyler Moon while in WWE developmental.

-The late Koichiro Kimura was born on November 18, 1969. Kimura, who also worked as Super Uchuu Power, died of pneumonia at age 44 on October 28, 2014.