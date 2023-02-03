2/3 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns addressing the state of The Bloodline, Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for a Smackdown Tag Title shot, Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,224)

Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aired live February 3, 2023 on Fox

Video aired to start the show that showcased the dramatic scene at the conclusion of the Royal Rumble between The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. It highlighted Sami Zayn hitting Roman with a chair, the subsequent beating of Zayn, and Jey Uso refusing to participate.

Kayla Braxton was backstage waiting for the Bloodline SUV. Solo, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman got out of an SUV. Roman refused to answer any questions, but Heyman said he could neither confirm nor deny the status of Jey Uso in The Bloodline, but thanked her for wearing their colors tonight. She wore a black jacket on top of a red sweater. The Smackdown introductory video aired, and Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show. Wade Barrett commented that Roman Reigns would address the arena later tonight.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet made their way to the ring for the finals of the Smackdown Tag Team Title Tournament. Footage was shown of Ricochet and Logan Paul’s mid-air collision at the Royal Rumble. Imperium made their way to the ring, with Kaiser and Vinci competing. Gunther joined them at ringside. Footage was shown of Gunther’s impressive run in the Royal Rumble.

1. Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. “Imperium” Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci w/Gunther in a Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Final: Strowman started the match with Kaiser. Vinci snuck up from behind Braun to trip him up, but he stuffed him and cleared both Vinci and Kaiser from the ring. After a strategy session with Gunther on the outside, Ricochet and Kaiser resumed the match in the ring.

Vinci provided a distraction from the apron, and Kaiser landed a running European Uppercut on Ricochet. Strowman took out Vinci on the floor and stared down Gunther. Kaiser attempted to dive on Strowman from the ring, but got caught. Vinci then did the same and managed to take him out…[c]

My Take: Seems like Jey and Sami won’t be making appearances tonight. I think that’s a smart play.

Kaiser hitting a running seated dropkick in the corner on Strowman for a two count. Vinci tagged in and landed some clubbing blows, but Strowman used his power to lift and carry Vinci across the ring and then made a tag to Ricochet. Kaiser also entered the match, and Ricochet landed a flying head scissors and a flying clothesline. He followed up with a standing shooting star press for a near fall. Vinci tried to get involved again, but was sent to the floor.

Strowman then launched Ricochet onto Kaiser and Vinci on the floor. Gunther then shoved Ricochet, which caused him to get ejected by the referee. While the referee was distracted by Gunther, Kaiser hit a huge lariat on Ricochet and covered, getting a close near fall…[c]

Ricochet landed a knee strike on Kaiser and pummeled him in the corner. Vinci made a blind tag and took out Ricochet with a springboard forearm strike and covered for a near fall. Kaiser and Vinci made quick tags and Kaiser threw Vinci into a brainbuster, but Strowman made the save by pulling Kaiser to the floor. He then jumped up on the apron and asked Ricochet to make the tag. Kaiser and Strowman tagged in and Braun tossed Kaiser all the way across the ring. He then sent Vinci to ringside and turned Kaiser inside out with a lariat. Strowman picked up Kaiser and landed a Monster Bomb, He then tagged Ricochet, who climbed on Braun’s shoulder and landed a Swanton for the win.

Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeated Imperium to win the Smackdown Tag Team Title Tournament

Next week, The Usos will face Strowman and Ricochet for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Cole then introduced a video package that recapped Rhea Ripley’s Iron Woman performance in the Royal Rumble last Saturday. It also included footage of Rhea’s challenge of Charlotte Flair on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Charlotte was then interviewed backstage. She said WrestleMania will be epic, but then shifted focus to Sonya Deville , who immediately walked up. She said they were in Flair Country, aka hicksville where nobody wants to be. Deville then said she would face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, because it’s in Hollywood and Sonya is a star. Charlotte nodded and grinned as Sonya walked away. Cole then said we’d see footage of Judgement Day confronting Rey Mysterio at a Nascar event…[c]

My Take: An enjoyable opening match, but nothing spectacular. Seems like we’re in for a bit of a video package heavy evening.