Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch with Bully Ray banned from ringside

-Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Title

-Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde in a non-title match

-Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander

-Brian Myers vs. Dirty Dango in a qualifying match for the the four-way at No Surrender

-PCO vs. Mahabali Shera in a qualifying match for the the four-way at No Surrender

Powell’s POV: The No Surrender four-way match will determine the next No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship. The other two qualifiers will feature Steve Maclin vs. Rhino, and Eddie Edwards vs. Heath. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on The Beautiful People. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).