By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Lince Dorado, La Estrella, and Microman vs. Delirious, Mini Abismo Negro, and Azteca 31, “Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. “The FBI” Little Guido and Ray Jaz, Doctor Dax vs. Vinny Pacifico, and more (16:33)…

Click here for the February 3 MLW Fusion audio review.

