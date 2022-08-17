AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks and a partner in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match

-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a best of three falls match

-Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

-Austin and Colten Gunn vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison

-Ricky Steamboat appears

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan announced that Steamboat will be a guest timekeeper. AEW also announced Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in a trios tournament match for the August 24 edition of Dynamite. Tonight’s Dynamite will be live from Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum (Rampage will also be taped tonight). Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).