WWE Smackdown, ROH Supercard of Honor, WWE Hall of Fame, AEW Rampage, Impact’s Multiverse of Matches, NXT Level Up, various WrestleMania weekend events, Randy Orton, Jesse Sorensen, Stanislaus Zbyszko

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania weekend is here!

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center with the WrestleMania 38 go-home show. The show includes the Andre the Giant battle royal and an Intercontinental Championship match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear Jake’s exclusive audio review.

-ROH Supercard of Honor takes place tonight in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center. The show includes ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Original ROH Championship holder Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH World Championship, and Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the ROH Tag Titles. Join me for my live review beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET with the main card airing on pay-per-view television, FITE TV, and HonorClub at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held tonight after Smackdown in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. The class is headlined by Undertaker, who will be inducted by Vince McMahon. The ceremony will stream on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally) at 9CT/10ET.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. The show includes Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear Colin’s audio review afterward.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show includes James Drake vs. Damon Kemp. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking reports from all of the WrestleMania weekend events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches event streams from WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas tonight at 9CT/10ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. The show includes Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the Impact Tag Titles, Chris Sabin vs. Jay White, Eddie Edwards vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey. The comedic throwback IPWF show will immediately follow.

-Other events today include LA Fights vs. JCW, GCW For The Culture 3, NJPW Lonestar Shootout, Thuzio: SuperShow Live, GCW: Gringo Loco’s – The Wrld on Lucha, and GCW presents Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2. Each of these events is available for streaming via FITE TV.

Birthdays and Notables

-Randy Orton is 42.

-Jesse Sorensen is 33.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) was born on April 1, 1879. He died on September 23, 1967.