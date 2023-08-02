Vince McMahon statement regarding the search warrant and subpoena issued by federal agents

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon issued a statement that was picked up by the Associated Press in regards to the search warrant and subpoena issued by federal agents on July 27. “In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me,” reads the statement. “That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing.”

Powell’s POV: WWE reported this development in an SEC filing related to the second quarter financial report that was released this morning. It was also noted that McMahon is on medical leave from WWE after undergoing major spinal surgery last month.