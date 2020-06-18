NXT TV viewership improves, falls short of AEW Dynamite

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 746,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 673,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night the night with 772,000 viewers on TNT. Dynamite finished eighth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 25th in the same category.



