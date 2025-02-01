WWE Speed – Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Speed Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Saturday on social media with Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Lee won the match to retain the WWE Speed Championship. A four-woman tournament will start next week to determine the challenger for WWE Women’s Speed Champion Candice LeRae. Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark will stream on Wednesday. The winner of the match will face the winner of Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre in the next round for the title shot. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes that carry the same start time.