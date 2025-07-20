TNA Slammiversary polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show July 20, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS TNA Slammiversary poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls TNA Slammiversary: Vote for the best match Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana in a three-way for the TNA World Championship Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in a title vs. title match The Nemeths vs. The Hardys vs. First Class vs. The Rascalz in a ladder match for the TNA Tag Titles Moose vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell DarkState vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, and Matt Cardona Steve Maclin, Mance Warner, and Jake Something vs. Real 1, Zilla Fatu, and Josh Bishop Home Town Man vs. Eric Young Ash and Heather By Elegance vs. The IInspiration for the Knockouts Tag Titles pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsaj stylestnatna slammiversary
