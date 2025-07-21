WWE Raw in Houston, Q&A audio show, Fabian Aichner, Mike Sanders, Adam Rose, Evil Uno, Karrion Kross, Jinder Mahal, Randy Rose, Robert Gibson, Mike Modest, Jeremy Borash, Rey Bucanero, Tony Mamaluke, Ho Ho Lun 

CategoriesDot Net Daily NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center. Raw features an appearance by Roman Reigns on the penultimate edition before SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Houston, Tuesday’s NXT in Houston, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Cleveland, and Saturday’s Collision in Chicago. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Giant Silva (Paulo César da Silva) is 62 today.

-Shinjiro Ohtani is 53 today.

-Beer City Bruiser (Matt Winchester) is 47 today.

-Fabian Aichner is 35 today. He also worked as Giovanni Vinci in WWE.

-The late Sky Low Low (Marcel Gauthier) was born on July 21, 1928. He died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.

-The late Bob Orton Sr. was born on July 21, 1929. He died at age 76 on July 16, 2006, following a series of heart attacks.

-The late Lord Alfred Hayes died on July 21, 2005, at age 76 following a series of strokes.

-Mike Sanders turned 56 on Sunday.

-Adam Rose (Raymond Leppan) turned 46 on Sunday.

-Evil Uno (Nicolas Dansereau) turned 38 on Sunday.

-The late June Byers (DeAlva Sibley) died on July 20, 1998, at age 76.

-The late Angel of Death (David Sheldon) was born on July 20, 1953. He died on November 25, 2007, at age 54.

-Original Midnight Express member Randy Rose turned 69 on Saturday.

-Robert Gibson (Ruben Gibson) of the Rock-n-Roll Express turned 67 on Saturday.

-Mike Modest (Michael Cariglio) turned 52 on Saturday.

-Jeremy Borash turned 51 on Saturday.

-Rey Bucanero (Arturo García Ortiz) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Tony Mamaluke (Charles Spencer) turned 47 on Saturday.

-Karrion Kross (Kevin Kesar) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Jinder Mahal (Yuvraj Singh Dhesi) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Ho Ho Lun (Wong Yuk Lun) turned 38 on Saturday.