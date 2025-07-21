NXT TV preview: NXT Championship Triple Threat set for Tuesday’s show in Houston

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship

-Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

-Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair

-The winner of Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne from TNA Slammiversary will appear

-LFG judges Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, and Bully Ray appear

-Undertaker confronts Trick Williams

-TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella appears

Powell's POV: Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall.