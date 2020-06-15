WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), ProWrestling.net Live returns today, Bayley, Jungle Boy, Scott Norton, Chuck Palumbo, Jacques Rougeau Jr., Virgil, Headbanger Thrasher, Brad Armstrong, Mitsuharu Misawa, Dick Murdoch, Buzz Sawyer, Otto Wanz

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw will be taped today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will feature the fallout from last night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-ProWrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Will Pruett and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Backlash at PWAudio.net. My Q&A audio show will return next week for Dot Net Members. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scott Norton is 60 today.

-Chuck Palumbo is 49 today.

-Bayley (Pamela Martinez) is 31 today.

-Cezar Bononi is 34 today.

-Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) is 23 today.

-The late Brad Armstrong (Robert James) was born on June 15, 1962. He died on November 1, 2012 at age 50.

-The late Dick Murdoch died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996 at age 49.

-Peter Avalon (Peter Hernandez) turned 31 on Sunday.

-The late Buzz Sawyer (Bruce Woyan) was born on June 14, 1959. He died of an overdose at age 32 on February 7, 1992.

-“The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr. turned 60 on Saturday.

-Virgil (Mike Jones) turned 58 on Saturday.

-Headbanger Thrasher (Glenn Ruth) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Mitsuharu Misawa died at age 46 on June 13, 2009 after collapsing in the ring in Japan. His family declined to reveal the cause of death, which is believed to be a spinal cord injury.

-Otto Wanz was born on June 13, 1943. He died at age 74 on September 14, 2017.



