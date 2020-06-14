06/14 WWE Backlash audio review (NSFW): Edge vs. Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the WWE Universal Championship, Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Backlash pay-per-view: Edge vs. Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the WWE Universal Championship, Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus, and more (61:22)…

Click here for the WWE Backlash 2020 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in the second part of a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday...

