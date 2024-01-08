WWE Raw in Portland (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Luke Williams, Rey Misterio Sr., Bull Nakano, Bad Luck Fale, Chris Adonis, Darby Allin, Ole Anderson, Alisha Edwards, Jack Gallagher, Konnan, Jackie Moore, Silver King, Tony Halme, Bobby Jaggers, Chavo Guerrero Sr., Gary Albright

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center and features the latest appearance of CM Punk. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Portland, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Friday’s Smackdown in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Norfolk. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Luke Williams (Brian Wickens) is 77 today.

-Rey Misterio Sr. (Miguel Angel Lopez Díaz) is 66 today.

-Bull Nakano (Keiko Nakano) is 56 today.

-Bad Luck Fale (Fale Simitaitoko) is 42 today.

-Chris Adonis (Chris Mordetzky) is 41 today.

-The late Tony Halme, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) was born on January 8, 1948. He died at age 64 on September 30, 2012.

-CW Anderson (Christopher Wright) turned 53 on Sunday.

-Alisha Edwards turned 37 on Sunday.

-Former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher (Oliver “Jack” Claffey) turned 34 on Sunday.

-Darby Allin (Samuel Ratsch) turned 27 on Sunday.

-The late Chavo Guerrero Sr. (Salvador Guerrero III) was born on January 7, 1949. He died of liver cancer at age 68 on February 11, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright died of a heart attack age 36 on January 7, 2000.

-Konnan (Charles Ashenoff) turned 60 on Saturday.

-Jackie Moore turned 60 on Saturday.