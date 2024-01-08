NXT TV preview: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic starts on Tuesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. “OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins

-Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade

Powell’s POV: The declared tournament teams include Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne, Axiom and Nathan Frazer, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).