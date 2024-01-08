AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s return to Daily’s Place

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe appears

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Texas Tornado match

-Hangman Page vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

Powell’s POV: Chris Jericho stated during a Rampage promo that he would stop Big Bill if he tries to get involved in the Guevara vs. Starks match. Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).