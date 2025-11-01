WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results (11/1): Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

November 1, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center

Simulcast live on Peacock

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary and narrated backstage shots that included split-screen shots of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, and Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill, individual shots of Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Rusev, and a split-screen shot of CM Punk and Jey Uso… A SNME video package aired… Pyro shot off on the stage…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Cole, who was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, said Drew McIntyre’s mind games cost Cody his championship advantage. McIntyre made his entrance…

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship (the title can change hands on a count-out or disqualification). Ring announcer Lilian Garcia delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match with an old-school double microphone that was lowered into the ring. McIntyre cut her off and had her introduce him as the “Real American Dream.” Dan Engler was the referee.