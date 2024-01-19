AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Matt Sydal

-Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Anthony Henry

-Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

Rampage was taped on Wednesday in North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT.