NXT and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Pat Tanaka, Ikuto Hidaka

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV was taped last week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover XXX and another three-way qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tornado tag team match. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the July 31, 2000 edition of WWE Raw.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has EC3 as a guest. The previous episode celebrated the 40th anniversary of AC/DC’s Back In Black album. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast focused on the July 28, 1990 edition of Saturday Night’s Main event. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling include Brutus Beefcake and Sasha Banks. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Pat Tanaka is 57.

-Ikuto Hidaka is 48.