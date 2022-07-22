WWE pulls Brock Lesnar from tonight’s Smackdown lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has removed Brock Lesnar from their online lineup for tonight’s Smackdown television show. Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez of WrestlingObserver.com reported that Lesnar walked out of the Smackdown host venue after learning of Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE.
Powell’s POV: WWE issued an email lineup that included Lesnar 45 minutes before this story was published, but he is no longer listed on the main page at WWE.com. The company has not made any official announcement regarding Lesnar’s status. Lesnar’s Last Man Standing match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam remains advertised on the WWE website as of this update.
Smackdown better pop a damn huge rating tonight with all this shit going on.
I read that Brock said, “If he’s gone, I’m gone.” Can that really be true?
I mean, he made Brock a household name, let him try the NFL and UFC when he wanted to, always brought him back on top, and let him work a light schedule. That doesn’t even count meeting his wife there. I can see a guy like Brock being that loyal.
Vince will ask him to finish the job first before he quits. And Brock will listen.