WWE pulls Brock Lesnar from tonight’s Smackdown lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has removed Brock Lesnar from their online lineup for tonight’s Smackdown television show. Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez of WrestlingObserver.com reported that Lesnar walked out of the Smackdown host venue after learning of Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE.

Powell’s POV: WWE issued an email lineup that included Lesnar 45 minutes before this story was published, but he is no longer listed on the main page at WWE.com. The company has not made any official announcement regarding Lesnar’s status. Lesnar’s Last Man Standing match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam remains advertised on the WWE website as of this update.