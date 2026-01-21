BST Wrestling “Northeast Summit” results: Vetter’s review of Dustin Waller vs. Gabriel Skye for the BST Territory Title, Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi, Richard Holliday vs. Sammy Diaz

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blood Sweat Tears Wrestling “Northeast Summit”

January 16, 2026, in Hamden, Connecticut, at Devonshire Hall

Available via IndependentWrestling.TV

The venue is a plain, gray room with a high ceiling. Fans were seated on three sides of the ring, and there were about 150 people in attendance. The lighting was good.

* This show has four three-way matches, and the winner will advance to a four-way to win the Northeast summit.

* It’s worth pointing out that Limitless Wrestling held a show in Maine and Chaotic Wrestling held a show in Massachusetts at the exact same time. It’s actually hard to believe there is so much talent in the Northeast that you could have three topnotch indy shows filled with top-tier talent, all within a few hours of each other. (Dononvan Dijak is the BST champion, but he’s also the Limitless champion, so he was there, not here.)

1. Harleen Lopez vs. Jazmyne Hao. I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from Harleen and her ‘tough as nails’ Latina gimmick. Hao is similar to Trish Adora. There was a lockup, and Harleen easily threw her to the mat. Hao hit some quick kicks and got a nearfall. Harleen threw her shoulder-first into a corner and hit a hard clothesline. Lopez hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 3:00, then a snap suplex, and another. She applied a crossface on the mat and was dominating the action.

Hao fired back with a suplex, and she hit a senton for a nearfall at 5:00. They collided heads, and both went down. Amity LaVey came to the ring, got in, and distracted Hao. Lopez hit a headbutt and a short-arm clothesline for the tainted pin. (LaVey swung at Hao but never made contact, so I guess the ref decided not to call for the DQ.) Lopez is talented and probably should have won this one clean.

Harleen Lopez defeated Jazmyne Hao at 6:25.

2. Amity LaVey vs. Roxanne Fury. None of LaVey’s Myrmidons were with her. I have seen Fury at least once before; she’s similar in size to Piper Niven, and she has bright orange streaks in her otherwise dark hair. Fury put her in a headlock; she has the height and overall size advantage. Fury knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, and she hit some double-handed chops. LaVey hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 2:30. Fury hit a German Suplex. Fury hit a powerbomb and a splash in the corner, then a diving forearm for a nearfall. She missed a spear, and LaVey immediately hit a swinging neckbreaker for the pin. Okay action.

Amity LaVey defeated Roxanne Fury at 5:28.

3. Kylon King vs. TJ Crawford vs. Devious Cass in a tournament match. King came out first, and he’s a babyface here. Cass is still a teen, but he’s got a tremendous physique, and he’s one of the top 2025 rookies in the Northeast. All three fought at the bell. Cass hit an eye poke and celebrated, making clear he’s a heel. TJ and Kylon began stomping on the teen in the corner. King hit a hard chop as TJ held Cass in place at 2:00. Of course, Kylon and TJ then battled each other. Cass hit a huracanrana on Crawford, then a dropkick. King hit a backbreaker over his knee on Cass at 4:00.

King flipped both guys to the floor. Cass hit a double OsCutter and tried a pin on each man. Cass hit a Helluva Kick. Crawford now hit a double stunner. He grabbed each guy and hit a suplex on one while a Shellshock swinging faceplant on the other at 6:30. TJ hit some Yes Kicks on each opponent. King hit an enzuigiri. He put Cass in a half-crab, but TJ hit a spin kick to Kylon’s head for the save, and everyone was down. They all fought in the corner, where King hit a back-body drop on both opponents. He hit a dive over the ropes to the floor onto both. In the ring, Kylon hit a top-rope moonsault on TJ, but Cass hit a frog splash on King! Cass immediately hit a piledriver on TJ for the pin! Fast-paced and lots of fun.

Devious Cass defeated Kylon King and TJ Crawford at 9:45 to advance.

4. Mike Graca vs. Diego Alvarez vs. Jarret Diaz in a tournament match. I’ve seen Jarret in the New York-based House of Glory. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Diego before; his long hair goes past his shoulders, and he’s a cocky heel. I always compare Graca to former AEW hardcore wrestler Jimmy Havok, and he’s a bit of Darby Allin, too. Graca and Diaz immediately threw Diego to the floor, and those two traded fast-paced reversals. Diego jumped back in and brawled with Jarret. He did a Rick Rude-style hip swivel before hitting a Rude Awakening. Jarret hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner at 2:00. Jarret hit a German Suplex.

Diego hit a double crossbody block. Graca hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Diego for a nearfall at 4:00, but Jarret hit a Shining Wizard to break up the pin. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Graca slammed Diaz for a nearfall. Diego hit an Unprettier faceplant on Graca, but Jarret made the save. Jarret hit a swinging slam and pinned Diego. Decent action.

Jarret Diaz defeated Diego Alvarez and Mike Graca at 5:32 to advance.

5. Richard Holliday vs. Sammy Diaz. Standing switches to open; Holliday has the height and weight advantage. They had a standoff at 2:00. Sammy hit a slingshot senton. One of the commentators was suddenly really hard to hear. They fought to the floor, where Richard rammed Diaz back-first into the ring post at 3:30. In the ring, Holliday hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, and he took control. As Diaz was seated on the top turnbuckle, Holliday knocked him to the floor at 5:30. Sammy barely got into the ring to avoid a countout.

Richard remained in charge, peppering Diaz with punches to the ribs. Holliday hit a Razor’s Edge-style sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00, and the crowd rallied for Sammy. Sammy hit a brainbuster, and they were both down. They hit stereo clotheslines, and Diaz hit a Pele Kick that sent Holliday to the floor. Sammy dove through the ropes and crashed onto Holliday at 8:30. Back in the ring, Sammy went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Holliday caught him. Richard hit a Mafia Kick; Sammy hit a jumping knee to the jaw, a powerslam, and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall.

Holliday went for his Signature Move (a low blow uppercut), but Sammy avoided it. Sammy hit a springboard fadeaway stunner. He hit a top-rope dive to the floor on Holliday. Back in the ring, Sammy hit an enzuigiri. Holliday snapped Sammy’s neck on the top rope. The ref got bumped! Holliday immediately hit the low-blow uppercut and the 2008 swinging neckbreaker for the tainted pin. Fun match.

Richard Holliday defeated Sammy Diaz at 11:20.

6. Brando Lee vs. Shawn Knyte (w/Brother Greatness) vs. Juni Underwood in a tournament match. Juni seriously had to have wrestled in a dozen states last year; I saw him across the Northeast and Midwest, but this is apparently his BST debut. They took turns playing to the crowd at the bell. Brando blocked a sunset flip and hit a doublestomp on Juni’s chest. Juni hit a back suplex on Lee for a nearfall. Knyte hit a German Suplex at 4:30. Lee hit a pop-up European Uppercut, then a rolling DVD on Juni.

Knyte hit a springboard back elbow and an enzuigiri. Juni hit a half-nelson suplex on Knyte, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Suddenly, all three were down. Knyte hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Brando at 6:30. Juni hit a half-nelson suplex on Knyte. He did a forward roll and got a clean, flash pin on Juni. That was really entertaining, too. Knyte has to be the favorite to win the tournament.

Shawn Knyte defeated Juni Underwood and Brando Lee at 7:08.

7. Mike Skyros vs. Griffin McCoy vs. Georgio Lawrence. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from Skyros, but I haven’t seen too many of his matches. He has clownish face paint on today. McCoy dove to the floor on Georgio at 1:30. Skyros dove to the floor on Griffin, and all three brawled on the floor. McCoy and Georgio traded chops. They all got in the ring, hit stereo forearm strikes, and all collapsed at 4:30. Good timing on that move.

Lawrence hit a spin kick to Skyros’ head, then one on Griffin. Georgio hit more roundhouse kicks to McCoy’s chest. Griffin fired up and hit some punches on Georgio, then a hesitation dropkick in the corner. McCoy hit a double suplex and got a nearfall at 7:00. Georgio hit a stunner on McCoy. Skyros hit a second-rope leaping DDT to pin Georgio. Solid match.

Mike Skyros defeated Griffin McCoy and Georgio Lawrence at 8:20.

8. Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi. Mimi wore her angel wings tonight and appears to be a babyface here. An intense lockup to open; Tiara flipped her to the mat and kicked her spine. Mimi hit a dropkick. Tiara hit a flapjack at 2:00 and a spear into the corner. She put Mimi on her shoulder and slammed her to the mat, then tied up Mimi on the mat. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Tiara choked her in the ropes and hit double knees to her chest in the corner.

Tiara missed a Vader Bomb, and they were both down at 5:00. Mimi rammed Tiara’s head into the corner, and she hit some clotheslines, then a running kick in the corner. Mimi hit a top-rope crossbody block, and she was fired up. Tiara hit a second-rope flying Meteora. Mimi hit a spin kick to the head. Tiara grabbed a small mirror from her corner and cracked Mimi in the head with it! She hit a Lungblower to the back, then a running kick to the side of the head for the tainted pin. Good action.

Tiara James defeated Notorious Mimi at 7:22.

9. Dustin Waller vs. Gabriel Skye for the BST Territory Title. An intense lockup to open; they appear to be roughly the same height and weight. According to cagematch.net records, these two have fought 10 times in tag and multi-man matches, but this is a first-ever singles match. Skye knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 4:30; Waller dropped him with his own shoulder tackle. They are setting a pace to go long. They shook hands, but Gabe kicked him in the gut. They traded chops.

Dustin hit a huracanrana at 8:30, then a slingshot senton for a nearfall. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall. He hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 11:00. Skye hit a huracanrana. They got up and traded chops. Skye hit a hard back elbow for a nearfall at 15:00. Waller hit a springboard clothesline, and they were both down at 17:00. Waller hit some flying forearms and was fired up. He couldn’t hit a Lethal Injection, but he hit a Michinoku Driver. He hit a plancha to the floor at 18:30.

In the ring, they fought on the top rope, and both crashed to the mat; I don’t think either man got the better of that landing, and we hit the 20:00 mark as they were both down. The time limit expired. The crowd chanted “five more minutes!” and a GM character let them keep going. (I never stopped the clock.) They traded forearm strikes. Waller hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 22:00. Waller hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Dustin went for a double-jump moonsault, but Skye tripped him. Skye hit a top-rope back suplex, and they were both down at 24:30.

They traded chops on the ring apron. Gabe hit a piledriver on the apron! He rolled Dustin into the ring and got a nearfall. Gabe applied a Sharpshooter in the center of the ring, and our second time limit expired at 26:00. (Again, I didn’t stop my watch when they hit 20:00.) Dustin grabbed the mic and demanded they keep going. Dustin immediately hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, and he nailed the Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall at 28:00. Dustin missed a 450 Splash, and Skye hit a shotgun dropkick, then a top-rope doublestomp to the lower back for a nearfall. Skye again applied a “Spirit Breaker” (Sharpshooter). Dustin tried to get to the ropes, but Skye pulled him back to the center of the ring, and Dustin tapped out! New champion!

Gabriel Skye defeated Dustin Waller to win the BST Territory Title at 29:36.

* The trophy was brought into the center of the ring. It might be 4.5 to 5 feet tall. Brother Greatness began yelling at Mike Graca, so Mike chased BG!

10. Jarret Diaz vs. Devious Cass vs. Shawn Knyte vs. Mike Skyros in the Northeast Summit finals. Cass and Diaz traded some quick reversals early on. Knyte hit a German Suplex on Jarret. Skyros returned and hit a Mafia Kick. He hit a clothesline on Jarret. Cass superkicked Skyros at 2:30. Cass nailed a flip dive to the floor and crashed onto Skyros. Jarret kicked Cass in the face. Knyte hit a dive onto everyone on the floor at 4:00.

They got into the ring and all fought in the corner, and we had a Tower of Doom with everyone down. Jarret got two guys across his shoulder; he hit a swinging sideslam. Skyros hit a leaping DDT on Cass for a nearfall at 6:30. Knyte hit a tornado DDT. He hit a Sling Blade on Skyros for the pin! I figured he was going to be the winner; I thought it was going longer than this. Brother Greatness returned to the ring to celebrate with Knyte.

Shawn Knyte defeated Jarret Diaz, Devious Cass, and Mike Skyros at 7:05 to win the Northeast Summit tournament.

* Gabe Skye returned to the ring, with his BST Territory Title over his shoulder. He held the title belt up high as he stared at Knyte. A big masked man attacked Knyte! He pulled down the hoodie, and it’s Bobby Buffet! Buffet and Skye worked together to stomp on Knyte! “The Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller ran in to make the save.

Final Thoughts: I enjoyed the show. Having four three-ways leading to a four-way tournament finale meant we had some really good fast-paced matches. I also love having three women’s matches, rather than having the six women fighting in multiple, one-sided intergender matches. Skye-Waller was a well fought babyface-vs.-babyface battle. Even as they kept it methodical in the first half, it wasn’t boring and didn’t drag, and they picked up the speed nicely into those final frenetic minutes.

The TJ-Cass-King was second-best here, followed by Holliday-Diaz for third. Mimi-Tiana was easily the best of the three women’s matchups. I want to reiterate that between BST, Chaotic, and Limitless, about 80 wrestlers were in action. Just about every top-tier name in the region was at one of the three shows.