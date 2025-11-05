BST Wrestling “Megaclash” results: Vetter’s review of Sammy Diaz vs. Donovan Dijak for the BST Title, Cheeseburger vs. Jermaine Marbury, Richard Holliday vs. Dezmond Cole

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blood Sweat Tears Wrestling “Megaclash”

September 19, 2025, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Foolproof Brewing

Available via IndependentWrestling.TV

This show was just released on IWTV this week — days after the October show aired. As I watched and reviewed the BST “Haunting at Foolproof” October 28, I was perplexed — did I miss an episode? Nope. It just hadn’t been released. It explains a lot, which I’ll elaborate on in my show conclusion notes.

The venue is a big brick brewery that looks like a warehouse. They drew maybe 150 fans. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. At about the 2 1/2-minute mark into the opening match, the commentary track kicked in; I initially thought there wouldn’t be any!

1. Richard Holliday vs. Dezmond Cole. The ref immediately warned Holliday not to hit a low blow; at least he’s aware of Holliday’s favorite move. Basic reversals early on. Oh, there are the commentators! They apologized and thought they were recording. Cole hit a dropkick at 3:30. He hit a spin kick to the head and a splash in the corner. Holliday began stomping on the shorter Cole and kept him grounded. Dezmond hit a flip dive to the floor at 7:30. In the ring, Holliday hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall.

Dezmond hit a tornado DDT, then a Helluva Kick at 9:30, followed by his kick to the face and German Suplex out of the corner. He hit a chokeslam and a rolling guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Cole hit a suplex and was fired up. With the ref out of position, Holliday hit the low blow uppercut, then the 2008 twisting suplex for the pin. Good action that played out the way I expected.

Richard Holliday defeated Dezmond Cole at 11:25.

2. Tiara James vs. Roxanne Fury. I don’t think I’ve seen Fury before; she’s white, wore Goth black gear, and has pink-and-black hair. Tiara hopped to the floor and attacked her, and we’re underway! They got in the ring and traded chops. Tiara hit a clothesline and a Lungblower for the pin! Don’t blink or you’ll miss that one! Tiara struck Fury a few times with her mirror for good measure.

Tiara James defeated Roxanne Fury at 1:22.

3. “Big Business” TJ Crawford, Victor Chase, and Julio Cruz vs. Angelo Carter, Kwesi Asante, and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. Carter’s heel team wore Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys to the ring. TJ and A-Game (the better worker on each of their teams) opened and traded good reversals. Julio battled Angelo, hitting a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 3:00. Victor and Kwesi entered and traded punches. The heels began working over Victor in their corner. Kwesi hit a handspring-back-elbow in the corner at 8:00.

Victor finally hit an Air Raid Crash on A-Game. Crawford got a hot tag at 10:00, and he hit a stunner on Kwesi, then a springboard stunner on Carter. Julio speared Carter in the corner, then suplexed him. TJ hit a backbreaker over his knee on A-Game. Angelo hit a DDT on Julio and put his feet on the ropes in a pin attempt, but the ref saw it. A-Game hit a running knee and pinned Julio. Solid match; the beatdown of Chase went far too long, then this wrapped up far too quickly after the hot tag.

Angelo Carter, Kwesi Asante, and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated TJ Crawford, Victor Chase, and Julio Cruz at 12:08.

4. Eden Grey vs. Ivy Malibu. I don’t think I’ve seen Grey; she is white with straight black hair and has tattoos and a nose ring. (She does already have a Cagematch.net bio, which shows she has just 12 total matches, all this year!) The commentators just said it’s her debut here. I’ve seen the short, blonde powerhouse Malibu a few times on the all-women Uprising shows from Illinois; you could make a lot of Dani Luna comparisons. Ivy hit a bodyslam early on for a nearfall. Eden hit a powerslam for a nearfall. She hit some chops and stomped on the back of Ivy’s head at 1:30, then a basement dropkick to the chin for a nearfall. Ivy hit an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall. Ivy got underneath her in the corner and hit a running powerbomb for the pin. Two women’s matches, two squashes.

Ivy Malibu defeated Eden Grey at 3:33.

5. Andy Brown vs. Ichiban in a No. 1 contender’s match. (Because I watched the October show, I unfortunately know who is winning here.) Standing switches to open. Ichiban hit a huracanrana and a dropkick in the corner at 2:00, then his “one!” punches as the crowd counted along. He dove through the ropes and crashed onto Brown on the floor. They brawled on the floor and looped the ring. Brown hit a running boot to Ichiban’s face at 5:00 as Ichiban was seated in a front-row chair. Back in the ring, Brown got a nearfall. Ichiban hit a 619.

Ichiban came off the top rope, but Brown caught him and hit a Spinebuster, but he missed a senton. Ichiban hit a handspring-back-elbow and a missile dropkick, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 8:00, and he argued with the ref. Ichiban tried a springboard move, but Brown caught him with a forearm strike and a Tiger Driver, then a short-arm clothesline for a believable nearfall. They traded forearm strikes. Brown hit a snap German Suplex. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer, but Brown popped to his feet, hit a diving forearm strike, and scored the pin. That was really good action.

Andy Brown defeated Ichiban at 10:25 to become No. 1 contender.

6. Dustin Waller vs. Anthony Greene for the BST Territory Title. These two have battled recently in Wrestling Open, too. Waller showed off his Deadlock Pro Tag Team Title belt as well as a BST Title. Cool. (At age 23, Waller has already topped 100 matches this year, and it’s his fourth straight year of reaching that mark. That’s a workhorse!) Greene stalled on the floor early on. Greene dropped him with a shoulder tackle at 3:00. Waller hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. Greene caught him and hit a back suplex, and began stomping on Dustin. He hit a superkick and a swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 7:00.

Waller hit a springboard clothesline, and they were both down. He hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 9:00. Greene hit a gutwrench powerbomb for a nearfall, and he argued it was a three-count. Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Greene hit a second-rope TKO Stunner for a nearfall, and they were both down. Greene hit a superkick, but Waller hit a Lethal Injection, then a plancha to the floor, then the Mamba Splash (frog splash) for the pin. That was a really sharp match, too!

Dustin Waller defeated Anthony Greene to retain the BST Territory Title at 14:50.

7. Cheeseburger vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). A rap artist sang Jermaine to the ring. Standing switches to open; Jermaine isn’t particularly big, but he is bigger than the scrawny Cheeseburger. Basic reversals early on; these two have a tough act to follow after those prior two matches. Marbury hit his Eurostep Neckbreaker at 4:30. Cheeseburger rolled to the floor and put on a basketball jersey, and brought a basketball into the ring, and this turned into a basketball game, so lots of shenanigans and silliness. Marbury hit some splashes in the corner. Cheeseburger hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle at 6:30, and he took control.

Cheeseburger took off the jersey and choked Marbury with it. Benny held up the “De-fence” sign and got the crowd rallied behind Marbury, who hit some clotheslines and he dunked Cheeseburger’s head to the mat, but he missed the Mamba Splash at 9:30. He hit an axe kick leg drop for a nearfall. Cheeseburger hit the Shotei palm strike to the chest for a nearfall. Some comedy where the ref bodyslammed Cheeseburger and went for the pin, with Marbury making the two-count. Marbury hit a stunner and the Mamba Splash for the pin. A solid mix of action and comedy; Marbury deserves credit for making this silliness work.

Jermaine Marbury defeated Cheeseburger at 13:01.

8. Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Shawn Knyte vs. Jackson Drake vs. Brad Baylor vs. Gabriel Skye in a five-way match. I stopped watching NWA more than a year ago — I have no idea if the massive Legursky is still there. Everyone jumped on Legursky at the bell, but he cartoonishly fired up and sent them all flying. He hit running splashes in each corner on each opponent. Vanity Project teammates Baylor and Drake wore nearly identical black trunks and they were clearly working together. Baylor hit a back suplex on Knyte. Skye hit a huracanrana on Baylor at 2:30, then a leg lariat to the jaw.

Skye and Knyte traded offense and had a standoff. The Vanity Project dove to the floor on Legursky. They got back into the ring and hit suplexes on Baylor and Drake, then dove through the ropes onto those two at 4:30. Baylor and Drake hit some quick team offense on Skye in the ring, and both climbed on him for a nearfall. They hit a team powerbomb on Knyte for a nearfall. The Vanity Project duo then beat up Legursky. Legursky hit a double chokeslam. Legursky hit a Black Hole Slam on Skye for a nearfall at 7:00.

Knyte hit a tornado DDT on Legursky for a nearfall. Legursky picked up Knyte and threw him to the floor onto The Vanity Project at 9:00. Skye hit a top-rope crossbody block onto three guys on the floor. In the ring, Skye hit a frog splash on Knyte, a standing powerbomb, and he applied a Sharpshooter, and Knyte tapped out. That was a well laid-out five-way, and I liked how The Vanity Project never wound up fighting each other.

Gabriel Skye defeated Shawn Knyte, Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Wrecking Ball Legursky in a five-way at 9:53.

9. Vita VonStarr (w/Amity LaVey) vs. B3cca for the BST Monarch Title. International pop star B3cca sang her No. 1 radio hit, “On B3cca, On God,” on the way to the ring, and it never fails to amuse me how many fans in the crowd are singing along because they have seen her so many times. B3cca was in charge early and hit a snap suplex at 1:30. Vita took charge and hit a bodyslam and a handspring-elbow drop for a nearfall at 5:00, then a flying clothesline. B3cca hit a top-rope flying crossbody block

B3cca hit a Helluva Kick and a running Facewash for a nearfall at 7:00. She hit a superkick to Vita’s jaw and a springboard stunner for a nearfall. She climbed the ropes, but Vita threw her to the mat, then Vita hit a suplex for a nearfall. Vita tied her in a Muta Lock, but B3cca reached the ropes at 9:30. B3cca hit an X-Factor faceplant. LaVey grabbed B3cca’s ankle and pulled her to the floor, and they brawled. Sammi Chaos appeared and she distracted the ref! B3cca went to the top rope, but LaVey shook the ropes, causing B3cca to fall and crash to the mat. Vita did a headstand in the corner and splashed onto B3cca for the pin. Chaos celebrated with Vita and Amity LaVey.

Vita VonStarr defeated B3cca to retain the BST Monarch Title at 11:10.

10. Sammy Diaz vs. Donovan Dijak for the BST Title. The height difference here is vast. Dijak immediately hit a backbreaker over his knee. Sammy hit a basement dropkick on the knee and a huracanrana, then he dove through the ropes onto Dijak at 2:00. He tried a second dive, but Dijak rammed him back-first into the ring post, then he tossed Diaz onto several open, empty chairs. Ouch! In the ring, Dijak tossed Diaz across the ring and got a nearfall at 4:00. He choked Sammy in the ropes and kept him grounded. Diaz hit a chin-breaker at 7:00 and some clotheslines, then a Pele Kick, and they were both down.

Sammy hit an enzuigiri in the corner and a second-rope Athena-style flying stunner for a nearfall. Dijak nailed his Pump Kick to the chest for a nearfall at 8:30. Sammy tried a crossbody block; Dijak caught him and put Sammy across his shoulders, but Sammy hit a Poison Rana! Nice. Dijak nailed a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Dijak went for Feast Your Eyes, but Sammy escaped. Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Sammy hit a flip dive to the floor on Dijak. In the ring, Diaz hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Dijak hit a superkick and a chokeslam but only got a one-count at 14:30! Dijak hit a superkick; Diaz hit a superkick. Dijak finally nailed Feast Your Eyes for the pin! New champion!

Donovan Dijak defeated Sammy Diaz to win the BST Title at 14:55.

* Richard Holliday came out and confronted Dijak! Looks like Dijak has a first challenger.

Final Thoughts: What a tremendous show, and I really don’t know what happened that caused this to be delayed so long for it to be released. My fear is that many IWTV subscribers will not watch this because it’s ‘dated’ — a more recent BST show has already aired. And that’s too bad, because there are three standout matches here. I’ll narrowly go with Dijak-Diaz for best match, Waller-Greene for second, and Ichiban-Browne for third. That Dezmond-Holliday opener definitely earns honorable mention, and that five-way scramble was well-laid out, too. So, a lot to like here.

When I watched the October BST show and the commentators talked about Dijak having his first title defense, I was confused, as I knew I hadn’t seen him win the belt, and sure enough, the show where he won it (This one!) wasn’t posted yet. And the main event was Dijak defending the belt against Andy Brown (who earned that title shot here.) I strongly urge any promotion to release their show as soon as possible… There is so much quality content out there, this easily could have slipped by me. Sure, the two early women’s matches weren’t strong, but there were clearly had two newcomers in those matches, and I’m okay with that.