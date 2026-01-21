AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander

-Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight

-Samoa Joe vs. Mike Bailey

-AEW World Champion MJF appears

-AEW Tag Team Champions ‘FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jordan Oliver and Alec Price

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

-Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia vs. Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Hechicero

-“Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue respond to Kris Statlander’s challenge

Powell’s POV: I like the move to add Oliver and Price to the card after MJF declared them to be All Elite at Friday’s Limitless Wrestling event. FTR will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against Jake Dolye and Mark Davis on next week’s show. Dynamite will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at Addition Financial Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).