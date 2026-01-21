NXT TV preview: More qualifiers for the ladder match that will crown the new NXT Champion

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-“DarkState” Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin “OTM” Bronko Nima and Lucien Price for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Dion Lennox vs. Myles Borne in a qualifying match for the six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship

-Evolve Champion Jackson Drake vs. Joe Hendry in a qualifying match for the six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship

-Keaunu Carver vs. Andre Chase in a qualifying match for the six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship

Powell’s POV: The six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship will be held on the February 3 edition of NXT. Jasper Troy, Shiloh Hill, and Sean Legacy have already qualified for the ladder match.

Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.