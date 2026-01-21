AEW Dynamite in Orlando, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Ivan Putski, Go Shiozaki, Maryse, Alex Koslov, Arnold Skaaland, Sandy Barr, Brian Hildebrand

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Orlando, Florida, at Addition Financial Arena. The show features Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ivan Putski (Jozef Bednarski) is 85.

-Go Shiozaki is 44.

-Maryse Mizanin is 43.

-Alex Koslov (Alex Sherman) is 42.

-The late Arnold Skaaland was born on January 21, 1925. He died on March 13, 2007, at age 82.

-The late Sandy Barr was born on January 21, 1938. He died on June 2, 2007, at age 69.

-The late Brian Hildebrand (a/k/a referee Mark Curtis) was born on January 21, 1962. He died at age 37 on September 8, 1999, after a battle with stomach and bowel cancer.