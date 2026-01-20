AEW media rights won’t go to Netflix if the Warner Bros. acquisition is completed

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s top streaming partner will not secure AEW media rights as part of its acquisition of Warner Bros. The Hollywood Reporter’s Tony Maglio reports that AEW’s media rights would remain with Discovery if the deal is approved. AEW’s television shows and pay-per-views are expected to continue streaming on HBO Max for the remainder of AEW’s contract with Warner Bros. Discovery, which runs through 2027 and includes an option for 2028. Read the full story at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: Maglio wrote that “some of” his reporting stems from AEW not being mentioned in the 519-page proxy statement that was filed with the SEC. He added that once the current deal expires, AEW’s rights could move to the planned Turner Sports streaming app. The story backs up Sports Business Journal’s 2024 report that WBD has an ownership stake in AEW. Tony Khan declined at the time to confirm WBD’s minority ownership stake beyond declaring that he is the controlling owner with 100 percent voting power. WBD is not required to disclose any ownership stake that falls below the ten percent mark.

