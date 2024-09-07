Murphy’s Blog: AEW All Out Predictions – Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a lights out steel cage match, Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW presents All Out 2024 tonight in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. This is a quick turnaround for a company coming off their All In show a little under two weeks ago. Despite this, I have to say the company has done a decent job building several of these matches. As you’ll recall, they held this show a week after All In last year, so the added week definitely helped in that regard. As always, let’s run down the card.

Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in an unsanctioned lights out cage match. Let me get this straight. Two weeks ago, we were supposed to hate Swerve because he wanted to paralyze Bryan Danielson in front of his wife and kids. This week, we feel sympathy for him because Page burned down his childhood home. The same Page that had his house broken into by Swerve, who then approached Page’s infant son. OK – despite this crazy story, these two have some history so it should be another good chapter. I don’t think the feud is over here, though I see a win for Swerve. Down the road, expect a Prince Nana turn. It likely won’t happen here, but don’t rule out a cage door slam to the head by Nana to Swerve. Swerve referred to Nana on Wednesday as his best friend and partner. That’s a good sign that a turn is coming.

Don Predicts: Swerve Strickland defeats Hangman Page in a lights out cage match.

Bryan Danielson vs. TNT Champion Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship. This is going to be a fun ride with Danielson who may very well have his last run with the championship. There’s no doubt that Dainelson retains – my only concern is that he’ll do so at the expense of a secondary champion that they’re still trying to establish as credible. Perry’s win over Darby Allin at All In was less than memorable and with a loss here, they’ll need to find a way to get him some heat in the aftermath.

Don Predicts: Bryan Danielson retains the AEW World Championship.

Will Ospreay vs. Pac for the AEW International Championship. This will be the obligatory Will Ospreay five-star match of the night. I’m sorry, Ospreay is incredibly talented, but every match seems to be the same in that they’re highly competitive, lots of no-selling, quick, and action packed. I expect nothing different here with Ospreay going over. My only hope is that this doesn’t cause the creative team to spin their wheels with Pac, who has an immense amount of talent in his own right.

Don Predicts: Will Ospreay retains the AEW International Championship.

Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship. I was surprised by this being the title match, as these two just met on Dynamite a few weeks ago with Mone going over. Plus, it seemed like they started to go in a different direction by giving Shida a more heelish edge. In the end, despite Kamille being banned from ringside, Mone retains.

Don Predicts: Mercedes Mone retains the TBS Championship.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe in a four-way match for the AEW Continental Championship.Cassidy, Briscoe, and Takeshita won qualifying matches on Friday’s Collision to earn spots in this match. I’m not usually a fan of four way matches but this promises to be one of the standout matches on the show. There’s no thought here that Okada relinquishes the belt and going forward, I’d really like to see him settle into a longer-form singles feud.

Don Predicts: Kazuchika Okada retains AEW Continental Championship.

“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Tag Team Titles. This match came together quickly on Dynamite. There’s no real juice to this feud, but should be good for what it is.

Don Predicts: The Young Bucks retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia. This should tell the story of where Garcia stands in AEW and their commitment to him. A decisive MJF victory here could signal that either Garcia is out of the company or that Garcia will forever be relegated to mid-card status. A Garcia win or a very competitive loss may mean that the company has re-signed him and he’s finally going to be pushed. My money is on a Garcia win with the experiment continuing. MJF can easily absorb a second loss in two weeks and get his heat back shortly thereafter.

Don Predicts: Daniel Garcia defeats MJF.

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight. The match will be good. Both women will work hard. Unfortunately, I’m at the point where I just want to see this feud end.

Don Predicts: Willow Nightingale defeats Kris Statlander.

(Pre-Show) “Top Flight” Darius Martin, Dante Martin, and Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and The Beast Mortos, vs. “The Undisputed Kingdom” Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett in a three-way trios match. Nothing special about this one other than to get talent on the show and prime the crowd for the night ahead. I’m sure additional matches will be added to Zero Hour.

Don Predicts: Top Flight defeats Shane Taylor Promotions and The Undisputed Kingdom.

Join Jason Powell tonight for his live review of AEW All Out.