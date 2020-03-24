WWE Raw viewership for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 36

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.006 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.335 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.289 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.004 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.726 million viewers. The three hours finished third, eighth, and tenth in the cable ratings, mostly trailing news shows. That said, it’s hard not to wonder if the thrill is gone when it comes to WWE airing classic matches. The 2020 Royal Rumble match did very well last week, but WWE got a bit more random in airing a pair of past WrestleMania matches this week. The March 25, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.589 million viewers.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...

