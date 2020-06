CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,413)

Taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired June 22, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of last week’s show… Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary…

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his entrance dressed in regular clothing. Once in the ring, he welcomed viewers to the Championship Monday edition of Raw.