WWE Smackdown preview: This morning’s Crown Jewel go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s WWE Smackdown.

-Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Sami Zayn holds an open challenge for the U.S. Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James

-Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing match

Smackdown will be live from Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena.