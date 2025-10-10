What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: This morning’s Crown Jewel go-home show

October 10, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s WWE Smackdown.

-Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Sami Zayn holds an open challenge for the U.S. Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James

-Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs internationally this morning at 7CT/8ET. It will be replayed tonight on USA Network at the usual start time of 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.