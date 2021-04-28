What's happening...

04/28 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle parley, Darby Allin vs. Preston “10” Vance for the TNT Title, Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Mike and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match

April 28, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle parley, Darby Allin vs. Preston “10” Vance for the TNT Title, Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Mike and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match, and more (26:31)…

Click here for the April 28 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.