NXT No Mercy lineup: Five title matches set for Sunday’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Sunday in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena.

-Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship with Trick Williams as special referee

-Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Andre Chase and Ridge Holland vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

Powell’s POV: NXT general manager named Williams as the special referee on Tuesday’s television show, which was an interesting development. NXT No Mercy will stream live on Peacock in the United States. We will have a live review of No Mercy, as well as a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).