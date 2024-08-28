West Coast Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Revolution “Queen of the Indies” results: Vetter’s review of Masha Slamovich vs. Kylie Rae, Hyan vs. Maya World, Vert Vixen vs. Promise Braxton, and La Amazona vs. Keyra Strong in first-round matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Revolution “Queen of the Indies”

Replay available via West Coast Pro Wrestling YouTube

August 17, 2024 in San Francisco, California at United Irish Cultural Center

This show aired live and free on youtube. Lighting is really good and attendance is perhaps 250. This is the second annual event. James Kincaid is solo on commentary. This is a tournament, but the second round is a tag match, with the winning team facing each other in the finals.

1. Hyan vs. Maya World in a first-round tournament match. Both women are regulars in Texas. A handshake at the bell and a lockup and some mat reversals. Maya hit a huracanrana and a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 3:00. Hyan hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, then a back suplex for a nearfall, and she tied up Maya on the mat. Maya hit some flying forearms. They got up and traded some forearm strikes. Maya hit a stunner for a nearfall at 7:00. Maya applied a Tarantula-style hold in the ropes, and she applied a Camel Clutch. Maya blocked a sunset, sat down, and got a nearfall. Hyan dove through the ropes onto Maya. Hyan then hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. However, Hyan hit a Taya Valkyrie-style implant buster face plant for the pin. Good opener. They shook hands afterwards.

Hyan defeated Maya World at 10:16.

2. Vert Vixen vs. Promise Braxton in a first-round tournament match. These two faced each other in Deadlock Pro in April, with Vert winning. Promise also has faced Abadon and Tay Conti in AEW. They appear to be roughly the same height and weight, with Vert having the substantial experience advantage. Good, quick mat reversals early on. Promise hit some loud chops at 3:00 and a suplex for a nearfall. They traded rollups and the lights went on but we still have lights in the corner. (I prefer them all the way on.)

Promise hit a Buzzsaw Kick; Vert hit a spin kick, and they were both down at 6:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Vert hit a release German Suplex. Vert nailed a Disaster Kick for a believable nearfall. She hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30. Promise hit a top-rope double knees to the back of the head, then a Doctor Bomb for the pin. A really good match.

Promise Braxton defeated Vert Vixen at 9:55.

3. Masha Slamovich vs. Kylie Rae in a first-round tournament match. Masha won the first Queen of Indies tournament. Masha has the height advantage. Masha just returned from GCW’s three Tokyo shows earlier in the week to be here. They shook hands, but then Kylie rolled to the floor! In the ring, they traded offense in a knuckle lock. They shook hands again at 4:00, but this time Masha kicked her in the stomach. Masha whipped her around by her hair, then hit a Penalty Kick on Kylie in the chest. Masha hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Masha unloaded some LOUD chops.

Masha hit a Spinebuster and tied her up in an Octopus stretch on the mat at 8:00. Kylie is weeping in pain. Masha hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Kylie nailed a Buzzsaw Kick for a nearfall at 9:30. Kylie hit a Russian Leg Sweep and applied a Crossface! Masha rolled her over for a nearfall. Masha hit a back suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kylie nailed a Liger-style Palm Strike. Masha nailed a roundhouse kick to the head for a nearfall at 13:00. Kylie hit a TKO Stunner for a nearfall. Masha hit a roundhouse kick, then the White Knight Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Unsurprisingly, that was really, really good.

Masha Slamvovich defeated Kylie Rae at 14:45.

4. La Amazona vs. Keyra Strong in a first-round tournament match. Both wore lucha gear; Amazona is in black-and-red, while Keyra is in white-and-gold. Amazona is clearly bigger. Keyra hit a top-rope crossbody block. They traded rollups. Amazona hit a stiff forearm at 2:30. Keyra clotheslined her to the mat, and she applied a Camel Clutch; she barked at the referee. Keyra hit an Eat D’Feat at 5:00. Amazona hit a basement dropkick. Keyra hit a basement dropkick in the corner at 9:00 for a nearfall. Amazona hit a second-rope legdrop on Keyra, who was trapped in the ropes for the pin. Not bad but definitely the weakest of the four first-round matches.

La Amazona defeated Keyra Strong at 10:18.

5. Aja Kong, Xia Zhao, and Viva Van vs. Amira, Karisma, and Lady Apache. I know I’ve seen the tiny Karisma at least once. Amira is the Seattle-area powerhouse who I have compared to a shorter Raquel Rodriguez. Xia Zhao (WWE’s Xia Li) got a nice pop and Kincaid said this is her first match since her release (I previously reviewed the match she had the next day.) Viva and Karisma opened, and Viva hit some loud chops, and they traded good reversals. Xia and Amira entered at 1:30 and had basic reversals. We then got Kong vs. Apache at 3:00; they shook hands before locking up, and Kong easily backed her smaller opponent into a corner and chopped Apache.

They traded some mat reversals that weren’t as smooth as I think they hoped, and Kong tagged out to Van. Xia choked Apache on the mat until Karisma made the save. Xia nailed a T-Bone suplex on Karisma at 7:00. They did the spot where all six tied up and Kong’s team suplexed the other three for a nearfall at 9:00. Vivan nailed a rolling Koppo Kick on Amira, then a DDT for a nearfall. Kong entered and clotheslined Apache. Amira tried some forearm strikes that Kong no-sold. Kong dropped her with one hard slap. She hit a Saito Suplex on Amira for a nearfall, then a spinning backfist to pin Amira. Okay match; it was a bit chaotic, but it was fun to see Xia and the legends.

Aja Kong and Xia Zhao and Viva Van defeated Amira and Karisma and Lady Apache at 11:52

* Intermission. We return to the tournament. Again, this is a tag round, made of first-round winners. The winning team will fight in the finals.

6. Hyan and Masha Slamovich vs. Promise Braxton and La Amazona in a second-round match. Masha and Promise opened. Hyan and Masha immediately did some team moves. Promise put Masha in a Camel Clutch at 4:30, and her team kept Masha in their corner. They did a team Lungblower move to Masha’s chest at 8:30, but Hyan made the save. All four began fighting. Hyan and Masha collided! However, they each hit a back suplex on Promise and Amazona, and all four were down. Hyan hit a double suplex. Masha nailed a spin kick to Braxton’s head, then she nailed the White Knight Driver (piledriver) to pin Promise. Solid match; there wasn’t much doubt which team was winning, so that hurt it a bit.

Hyan and Masha Slamovich defeated Promise Braxton and La Amazona at 12:01 to advance to the finals

* They call the next match a “battle royal” but the rules are clearly a Rumble!

7. A Royal Rumble. Miko Alano and Alice Vendetta start. No on-screen graphics so I am guessing on the spelling of a couplle names. Vendetta has the Goth look and she’s a full head taller than Miko. I’m pretty sure I haven’t seen either before. Beatrice Domino is No. 3; she is a Black woman in camouflage gear. Mainey is No. 4; I saw her on the Kitsune show that took place the next day. “La Bruja” Abigail Warren is No. 5 and she’s bigger. Eliza Hammer is No. 6 and she is a Nia Jax-size big. Domino is the first eliminated at 8:30. Vendetta swung wildly, went over the top rope and also was out.

Miko Alano and Mainey worked together to toss Hammer! We’ve had a long break so I don’t think anyone else is coming in. Warren eliminated Miko, so it is down to Mainey and Warren and you now can get a pinfall to end the match; Mainey is undersized and the crowd rallied for her. Mainey hit a running knee for a nearfall at 15:00. Mainey applied a submission hold, and this time Warren tapped out. This was not good at all, but I think all six are very new, and they had a forgiving crowd to work in front of.

Mainey won a six-woman Rumble at 15:48.

8. The Great Sakuya vs. Brooke Havok. Again, they have created a whole fun backstory about how Great Muta found her in a forest and raised her as his own. She has red facepaint and his entire style, and I’m all in on it. This was Sakuya’s American debut; again, she also competed the next day at the Kitsune show. Sakuya hit a loud chop early on. Brooke hit a shoulder tackle that knocked Sakuya down. Sakuya tied Brooke in the ropes and kicked her. Sakuya hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 4:00, and she whipped Havok across the ring by her hair. She choked Brooke in the ropes and was in charge.

Sakuya hit a flipping legdrop at 6:00. Brooke hit a running neckbreaker, then a pump-handle sideslam for a nearfall. Sakuya hit a Poison Rana and a spin kick for a believable nearfall. Sakuya choked her with ribbons from her gear and she was loudly booed. Brooke hit a sidewalk slam at 8:30. Sakuya sprayed green mist in Brooke’s eyes, then hit a superkick! She then nailed the top-rope moonsault for the pin. The exact same finishing sequence as the next day, but I loved it.

The Great Sakuya defeated Brooke Havok at 9:16.

9. Masha Slamovich vs. Hyan in the Queen of Indies finals. Masha beat Hyan in the first round last year. They charged at each other at the bell and traded forearm strikes. Masha hit running kicks to the front and back. Hyan hit a snap suplex at 2:00. Masha hit a Helluva Kick for a nearfall. Hyan hit a backbody drop at 5:00. Masha applied a crossarm breaker. She hit a doublestomp to the gut, and she applied a rear-naked choke at 8:00. Masha hit a back suplex for a nearfall and has been in charge.

Hyan hit a spear and the Road To Valhalla face plant for a nearfall. Hyan hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Masha hit a German Suplex and a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 11:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Masha nailed a spin kick to the head. Hyan hit a basement dropkick to the side of the head, and she again hit the Road To Valhalla faceplant, this time getting the pin!

Hyan defeated Masha Slamovich to win Queen of Indies at 12:47.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show and a big win for rising star Hyan. I’ll go with Masha-Kylie’s first-round match for best, the main event second, and Promise-Vert Vixen for third. The Kong match did what it was meant to do — showcase Kong and Apache and let the rising stars do the bulk of the work. However, Amazona’s matches didn’t do much for me, and the Rumble was just bad. Great Sakuya is fun. This is free and isn’t a long watch, especially if you opt to skip the non-tournament matches.