CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Gable Steveson was not added to the Buffalo Bills practice squad, which was announced by the team on Wednesday. Steveson tried out as a defensive end and was cut from the team on Tuesday.

Powell’s POV: Steveson is eligible to be added to the practice squad of other teams. He had never played football prior to trying out for the Bills. WWE released Steveson from his deal on May 4.