WWE broadcast teams set

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has confirmed its new broadcast teams for Raw and Smackdown. Sports Business Journal reports that Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett will debut as the Raw broadcast team on Monday. Michael Cole and Corey Graves will be the Smackdown broadcast team once the show moves to USA Network on September 13. Read more at SportsBusinessJournal.com

Powell’s POV: The story also notes that Cole will reunite with Pat McAfee when Raw moves to Netflix in January. I’m anxious to hear Tessitore starting Monday.