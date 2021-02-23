WWE Raw viewership for the night after Elimination Chamber edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.890 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.810 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.978 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.926 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.765 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .57 rating and finished first, second, and third in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .57 in the 18-49 demo. The February 24, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.21 million viewers. The March 10 post Elimination Chamber 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.163 million viewers.