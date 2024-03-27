What's happening...

The Rock and Roman Reigns to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

March 27, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” during WrestleMania week. The duo are scheduled to appear on the Wednesday, April 3 edition. The Tonight Show airs on NBC at 10:35CT/11:35ET.

Powell’s POV: Fallon is a WWE fan and it obviously benefits NBC to promote WrestleMania XL streaming on Peacock.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.