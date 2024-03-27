The Rock and Roman Reigns to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” during WrestleMania week. The duo are scheduled to appear on the Wednesday, April 3 edition. The Tonight Show airs on NBC at 10:35CT/11:35ET.
Powell’s POV: Fallon is a WWE fan and it obviously benefits NBC to promote WrestleMania XL streaming on Peacock.
The @WWE Golden Title might be in Studio 6B today, but the Final Boss and the Undisputed Universal Champion will be here on April 3rd. @TheRock @WWERomanReigns #FallonTonight #WWE pic.twitter.com/TQ8uG8hIFA
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 27, 2024
