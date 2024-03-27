The Rock and Roman Reigns to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” during WrestleMania week. The duo are scheduled to appear on the Wednesday, April 3 edition. The Tonight Show airs on NBC at 10:35CT/11:35ET.

Powell’s POV: Fallon is a WWE fan and it obviously benefits NBC to promote WrestleMania XL streaming on Peacock.