10/22 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Brock Lesnar snaps on Roman Reigns (and everyone else), Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair swap title belts, Drew McIntyre’s open challenge, Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Corbin, Hit Row debuts

October 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Brock Lesnar snaps on Roman Reigns (and everyone else), Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair swap title belts, Drew McIntyre’s open challenge, Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Corbin, Hit Row debuts, and more (24:51)…

Click here for the October 22 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

