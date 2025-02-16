What's happening...

WWE LFG and other programming premiering tonight on A&E 

February 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG premieres at 7CT/8ET.

-WWE Rivals returns at 8:30CT/9:30ET and will spotlights Steve Austin vs. Undertaker. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias hosts the show with a panel that includes Kevin Owens, Natalya, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and JBL.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments airs at 10:32CT/11:32ET. The 32-minute show focuses on “Raw in the ’90s”.

Powell’s POV: As much as I enjoy Fluffy’s comedy, the LFG is the only show from this block that really interests me. I thought LFG might be a 90-minute show for the premiere only, but it’s also listed for 90 minutes next week.

