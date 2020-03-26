NXT TV viewership for the show built around Triple H meeting with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 669,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 542,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle last night with 819,000 viewers. NXT finished 56th in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished 23rd in the same category.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...

