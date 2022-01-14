01/14 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Lita appears, The Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky vs. Cesaro and Mansoor for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles, Sami Zayn’s “InZayn” show, Aliyah vs. Natalya

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Lita appears, The Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky vs. Cesaro and Mansoor for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles, Sami Zayn’s “InZayn” show, Aliyah vs. Natalya, and more (22:50)…

Click here for the January 14 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.