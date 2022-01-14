01/14 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver for the AEW Tag Titles, Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, and Layla Hirsch, Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver for the AEW Tag Titles, Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, and Layla Hirsch, Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett, and more (23:18)…

Click here to stream or download the January 14 AEW Rampage audio review.

