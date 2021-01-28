NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Total Bellas, Sheamus, Sanada, Shark Boy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. The show features The Hunt vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews for a shot at the NXT UK Tag Titles. New Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and giving our predictions for the Royal Rumble. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an C grade majority vote from 29 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 27 percent of the vote. F finished a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a D grade, yet thought it was a failure of a go-home show aside from Edge’s promo.

-Total Bellas airs tonight on E! network at 8CT/9ET. The episode is labeled “From Gynos to Winos” and the preview lists the Bellas heading to Napa to see their new homes, Nikki struggles to tell Artem about her postpartum depression, Brie gets pushy with the rest of the family, and Nikki tries to bring Brie-Mode back into Nikki’s life.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shark Boy (Dean Roll) is 46.

-Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly) is 43, fella.

-Sanada (Seiya Sanada) is 33.