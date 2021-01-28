What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: Beach Break edition lineup, three matches and a wedding

January 28, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley, Pac, and Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson in a six-man tag match.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker.

-A tag team battle royal for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles at AEW Revolution.

-The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Powell’s POV: AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks are battle royal entrants. It was announced that should they win the match, they will get to choose their own challengers for the AEW Tag Title match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 7. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.

